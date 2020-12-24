Real Estate Investment

Real Estate Management Could Be a Game-Changer for Your Income

This real estate and property management bundle can help you start a lucrative side hustle.
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Real estate investment is one of the smartest businesses you can get into. Over time, housing prices will just about always increase with inflation (barring significant economic downturns, of course) and property values are far more resilient than standard stock market investments. But the barriers of entry to real estate are significant. You can get involved in real estate investment trusts (REITs) if you have a little money to spend, but your returns will be lower. If you're interested in being a primary investor in property, however, you need to know what you're doing.

With The Ultimate Property & Real Estate Management Training Bundle, you'll learn what it takes to successfully invest in real estate.

This seven-course package includes 10 hours of training in all things real estate. You'll learn how to evaluate investment opportunities and understand many of the costs associated with real estate investment. There are modules dedicated to property management, construction cost estimation, social housing management, hotel management, and more.

There is also a special focus on the niche of probate real estate investing. You'll gain the specialized knowledge and resources you need to dominate the probate space and benefit from a unique lead source that offers motivated sellers and reduced competition. Learning how to effectively communicate with probate sellers, you'll understand how other investors make mistakes in this understandably sensitive market and learn how to save thousands when you re-sell.

Finally, you'll get a crash course in real estate from an estate agent's perspective. You'll understand how real estate agents select properties, manage clients' expectations, the customer life cycle, marketing, and more. Understanding this industry will help you maximize value when you're shopping for properties yourself.

Learn what it takes to successfully invest in and manage real estate. Get The Ultimate Property & Real Estate Management Training Bundle for just $29.99 today.

