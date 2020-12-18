The red traffic light is activated in CDMX and Edomex, non-essential activities are suspended

December 18, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel



The red traffic light is activated in CDMX and Edomex. The home of more than 20 million people will return to a strict quarantine over the weekend after the increase in infections and hospitalizations due to coronavirus, said the Undersecretary of Health in the company of the CDMX head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum. ; and the Governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazo.

The authority, Hugo López-Gatell, added that the provision will be in effect from Saturday to January 10.

"The inertia of the epidemic requires additional efforts and we have come to the conclusion that extraordinary measures are required (...) to ensure that, during the next three weeks, infections, hospitalizations and deaths are reduced", explained López- Gatell.

"We will have a temporary suspension of certain economic activities that contribute significantly to the mobility and congregation of people," added the authority, the most visible face of the official strategy to face the pandemic.

In addition, the authority asked to avoid the typical festivities of the Christmas season and avoid leaving the house.

In June, the Mexican authorities ended two months of confinement, with a gradual program of reopening activities through an epidemiological monitoring system by traffic light.

Upon returning to the area with the red color of the traffic light, only economic activities considered essential will be allowed, according to the guidelines of the "Epidemiological Risk Traffic Light" of the Mexican Ministry of Health.

Governor Alfredo del Mazo declared that the State of Mexico is at 75% hospital capacity to care for patients with COVID-19, the highest level since the first half of 2020, when a health emergency was declared in the country.

The state president added that they are working to increase hospital capacity and are coordinating with the CDMX government to implement confinement measures.

For her part, Claudia Sheinbaum asked the population to make this "extraordinary effort" to comply with the measures and try to reduce the speed of COVID-19 infections in the most populated area of Mexico.