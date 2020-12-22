Entrepreneurs

Santa Claus Named Entrepreneur of 2020

In a year of extraordinary challenges, the man in red has pivoted and adapted without ever losing that signature twinkle in his eye.
Image credit: Getty Images

2 min read

Entrepreneur has seen many impressive innovators and inspiring leaders rise to this year's challenges. And as we head into the New Year with hope in our hearts, we would like to officially recognize a mystical being whose belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly as the Entrepreneur of 2020

In an age of social distancing, Santa Claus has arguably the toughest job in town. And yet, he has pivoted and problem-solved in unprecedented ways to keep his business on track.

In the weeks leading up to his busiest day of the season, Santa and his helpers found inventive ways to use technology to continue their work. In just one example, with in-person meetings at malls becoming a health concern, Santa went virtual with It's The Real Santa, which allowed him to create and deliver personalized videos to children nationwide.

As a frontline worker, he was recently visited at his home on the North Pole by the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Fauci. Explaining the trip to kids during a CNN-Sesame Street town hall, Fauci explained, "I took a trip up there to the North Pole, I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go. He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents, he can leave, and you have nothing to worry about."

Entrepreneur had the unique chance to speak with the very busy St. Nick for an episode of the Get a Real Job podcast. He spoke about what drives his gift-giving passion, and how he got into this business in the first place: "Santa has existed as long there have been children who wanted Santa. We have a symbiotic relationship. Children need Santa, Santa needs them."

You can listen to the entire conversation below. Congrats to Santa and happy holidays to all!

 

