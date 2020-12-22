Stock images

You Don't Have to Pay Per Photo to Get Great Design and Marketing Assets

Upgrade your marketing assets with this AdobeStock and Shutterstock alternative.
Image credit: William Iven

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
2 min read
In a digital world that's supersaturated with ads, great design makes an enormous difference. When you have dozens of competitors, it's crucial that your message resonates with audiences more strongly than theirs does. But to do that, you need great designers and great design assets, both of which can cost a lot of money that small businesses may not have in these tough economic times. You can save big on design assets, however, when you get a lifetime membership to JumpStory™ Authentic Stock Photography.

JumpStory gives you access to the world's best photo and video files in just a click. Its massive library contains more than 25 million authentic-looking photos, videos, illustrations, vectors, icons, and even fonts. Plus, more than 20,000 images are added every day. Whether you're looking to create stunning digital ads, improve your emails, or completely overhaul your website, JumpStory has assets to help.

JumpStory's integrated AI helps you find exactly what you're looking for within seconds and can even predict the potential performance of photos. You can select from hundreds of categories and collections, save your favorite images into a smart archive or even upload your own photos and improve them using JumpStory's editor. All assets are available for personal or commercial purposes and fully editable for anyone—no expensive graphic designer needed.

JumpStory is an excellent, cost-effective alternative to programs like AdobeStock that offer a huge array of images but with per photo costs or complex license terms. JumpStory makes it easier, giving you unlimited commercial access to millions of visuals for one price. Get a lifetime membership to JumpStory™ Authentic Stock Photography for just $99.99 today.

