Always Running Out of Time? Here Are 10 Tools That Can Help Save the Day.

January 1, 2021 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Life is hectic for an entrepreneur. When you're in charge, you have to juggle so many things, it's easy to lose track of time or have to reassess your priorities on a daily basis. Perhaps you just need a little help from .

We've rounded up some of the top time-saving and productivity tools on the market, all of which are on sale now. Stop running out of time and start becoming master of it.

1. Track your time.

Stop spending so much time on less important tasks. Klokki lets you create custom time-tracking rules so you can track the time you need to spend on things with greater accuracy, all automatically.

Get Klokki for $12.00 (Reg. $24) with promo code: CHEERS.

2. Automatically schedule meetings.

Stop wasting time on scheduling and mismanaged meetings. TimeSync is the only meeting scheduling tool designed for remote work, helping you automatically keep tabs on scheduled meetings and calls, and seamlessly sync people, schedules, and outcomes.

Get TimeSync for $32.00 (Reg. $420) with promo code: CHEERS.

3. Stop forgetting and create notes.

Sticky Notes has changed millions of people's lives for the better. This simple, lightning-fast browser extension makes it easy to jot down quick digital notes like emails, phone numbers, addresses, IDs, passwords, ideas, and much more. You'll never lose your train of thought again.

Get Sticky Notes for $40.00 (Reg. $1,198) with promo code: CHEERS.

4. Easily find email addresses.

Email marketing is much simpler with EmailScraper.co. This powerful web-based tool extracts email addresses through website crawls, URL crawls, Google/Bing search, TXT file search, and more to help you build a validated email list without delving into time-consuming list-building methods.

Get EmailScraper.co for $16.00 (Reg. $199) with promo code: CHEERS.

5. Quickly send invoices.

One of the most frustrating and time-consuming tasks for any entrepreneur is simply getting paid. With Invoice Crowd, you can streamline and automate invoice creation, reminders, and tracking so you're always on top of who owes you what.

Get Invoice Crowd for $39.20 (Reg. $1,440) with promo code: CHEERS.

6. Schedule all of your social media content.

Social media is an important element of marketing your products or services. But it's so much work! Let HelloWoofy do the heavy lifting with automated content creation, scheduling, commenting, and much more.

Get HelloWoofy for $39.20 (Reg. $588) with promo code: CHEERS.

7. Edit PDFs with ease.

PDFs are an incredibly useful file format, provided you got everything right the first time. If you didn't, then it becomes a back-and-forth hassle of changing the file format, making edits, re-saving as PDF, and on and on. With PDFBEAR, you can edit PDFs, scan files to PDFs, perform OCR, and much more.

Get PDFBEAR for $56.00 (Reg. $1,000) with promo code: CHEERS.

8. Design sales decks on the fly.

Sizle eliminates the need for cold calls and lead gen emails. This sales acceleration tool helps you create, share, and track high-converting presentations in just a few clicks and distribute them across the world digitally. You'll be able to convert more leads with slide-by-slide analytics, live feedback tools, viewer engagement insights, and more.

Get Sizle for $24.00 (Reg. $600) with promo code: CHEERS.

9. Get more done with a to-do list.

Get more done without completely changing your workflow. Toodledo task manager syncs across your devices to record all of the duties that you've done and the ones you still have to do. You can customize alarms for tasks and integrate them with your email, calendar, and other productivity tools to streamline the way you work.

Get Toodledo for $24.00 (Reg. $59) with promo code: CHEERS.

10. Dictate your thoughts.

Always stopping to jot down your thoughts and ideas? Instead, trust Dictanote! With fast, accurate dictation and transcription, Dictanote lets you dictate notes, to-do lists, and even emails so you can multitask without having to type. You can even dictate in 40 languages and 52 dialects.

Get Dictanote for $15.20 (Reg. $180) with promo code: CHEERS.

Prices subject to change. Some exclusions apply.