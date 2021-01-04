Expand Your Knowledge to Help Grow Your Business and Side Hustle in 2021

January 4, 2021 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's crucial that continue to learn and stay engaged with their industry. The more you know, the better able you are to adapt to changes, come up with innovative solutions, and scale your business. But it's hard to find the time to go to seminars or read books when you're running a business. Instead, check out some of the many learning resources available online. We've rounded up some of the best available on the web today. Check them out.

Big Think Edge Expert-Taught Lectures

Big Think Edge is an extensive library of video lessons from world-renowned experts like Malcolm Gladwell, Elon Musk, and Arianna Huffington. These courses focus on the most important skills of the 21st century, like emotional intelligence, problem-solving, and critical thinking — all through an actionable lens that you can apply to your own business. Each week, Big Think Edge releases three new exclusive lessons to give you an easy way to continue your learning.

Get a lifetime subscription to Big Think Edge for $159.99 (Reg. $250), a savings of 36 percent.

12min Micro Book Library

It's hard for entrepreneurs to find time to read all of the books on their list. Fortunately, you don't have to read the whole book. 12min is a specialized micro book library that distills hundreds of best-sellers into text or audio summaries designed to be consumed in just 12 minutes. They have an extensive collection of popular books in a variety of subjects already, but if you want to make a special request, just reach out and they'll work on a micro book for you.

Get a lifetime subscription to 12min Micro Book Library for $59 (Reg. $399), a savings of 85 percent.

Knowable Audio Learning Platform

If you already love podcasts, why not turn your podcast time into something actionable? Knowable's library of exclusive, expert-led audio courses makes it easy to learn more about entrepreneurship, marketing, leadership, and dozens of other topics. Knowable delivers insider insight from hundreds of expert teachers with new courses added every week. Whether you're trying to improve your relationships, become more productive, or practically anything else, Knowable will help you do it.

Get a lifetime subscription to Knowable Audio Learning Platform for $59.99 (Reg. $249), a savings of 75 percent.

Methods of Leadership Online Learning

Get instant access to practical leadership guidance and continuous improvement from the best that Marshall Goldsmith and his 100 Coaches have to offer. These immersive, interactive online courses offer actionable, bite-sized insights and comprehensive, straight-forward business advice. The courses offer a "choose your own adventure" style learning pathway, letting you customize how you want to improve. Plus, it comes with more than 500 chapters of additional certification pathways, workbooks, and access to the Live Network.

Get a lifetime subscription to Methods of Leadership for $147.99 (Reg. $2,940), a savings of 94 percent.

