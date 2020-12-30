These were the 10 most sought after neighborhoods to live in CDMX this 2020

December 30, 2020 5 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Inhabiting in Mexico City has always been a great choice for anyone looking for greater job opportunities or academic, apart from having a wide range of sports, entertainment and cultural. Therefore, each year more residents come to get spaces for sale or rent of real estate.

In 2020 , due to the pandemic, multiple economic activities stopped for months, including the real estate sector . However, it was observed that the attention of users and interest in living in the capital has been preserved, since the colonies of Mexico City conquered a list of most sought after places both to rent and to buy real estate.

According to the eBay real estate portal, Vivanuncios , on the list of most sought after neighborhoods for a home for sale this year are: Polanco, San Pedro de los Pinos, Santa María la Ribera, Rome Norte, Del Valle Centro, Agrícola Oriental, Narvarte Poniente, Agrícola Pantitlán, Condesa and Granada Extension.

What are the characteristics of the 10 most sought after colonies?

Polanco: Located within the Miguel Hidalgo mayor's office, it is one of the most emblematic neighborhoods of the capital and is positioned as one of the best areas to inhabit. In this neighborhood, the approximate price for a home is 19 million pesos and the rents go from 55 thousand pesos a month.

San Pedro de los Pinos: The neighborhood has a great housing tradition and is surrounded by other emblems. Its location is an attraction that has encouraged buyers to consider it as an alternative in their plans. The houses are around two million pesos.

Santa María La Ribera: It is located near the north of the city, in the Cuauhtémoc mayor's office and is characterized as one of the best investment options in the medium and long term, since you can find properties from one million 600 thousand pesos.

Roma Norte: It remains one of the best areas to live due to its offer of homes in the residential and residential plus segments. Similarly, it preserves an environment full of culture and tradition. In this area you can find apartments with an average cost of four million pesos and rents that go from 24 thousand.

Del Valle Centro: It has a privileged location, it is located in the Benito Juárez mayor's office and has connections with Avenida Insurgentes and División del Norte, which provides great mobility to any point in the center and south of the city, a characteristic that generates added value medium and long-term real estate. The properties in this neighborhood have an approximate cost of five million pesos and the rents start at 18 thousand pesos per month.

Agrícola Oriental: Its great attraction is that it is close to the State of Mexico and the International Airport, it has a direct connection with the Mexico - Puebla highway, a location that will be essential for the plans of investors, workers and entrepreneurs once the contingency is controlled . The average cost of an apartment is one million 300 thousand pesos.

Narvarte Poniente: Due to its great tradition and its location in the heart of the capital, it is classified as one of the best areas to live in the city, which motivates buyers and investors. The properties in this area have approximate prices of four million pesos.

Agrícola Pantitlán: The layout with several closed streets suits the favorable environment of the houses and apartments, taking into account its location makes it one of the best areas to live in Mexico City, according to user searches. The prices of the apartments are around 850 thousand pesos.

Cuauhtémoc: One of the colonies with the most commercial, cultural and historical offer, in the same way, with greater circulation throughout the area. For rent you can find alternatives from 20 thousand pesos a month.

Condesa: This is one of the areas that offers the most entertainment and with the gradual reopening of the places it will resume as one of the best places to reside, due to its wide cultural and artistic offer. Currently, you can find housing options starting at 28 thousand pesos on average and for sale you can find properties with an approximate price of eight million.

Granada Expansion: Located in the Miguel Hidalgo mayor's office, it was thought that with the contingency the offices would be abandoned, but currently more mixed models of work are focused. In this area, homes reach seven million pesos.

To know more: How to invest in real estate and not just buy real estate