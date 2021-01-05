Learn the Fundamentals of Long-Term Investing in Real Estate

January 5, 2021 2 min read

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the stock market took a significant dive. Now, it's back to a healthy place, but if you didn't take the dip as a sign to buy, you're likely not seeing the kinds of returns you were hoping for. If you're looking for investment opportunities that are a little less volatile and offer higher-end returns, real estate is one of your best bets. While it isn't exactly cheap to get into real estate, innovations like real estate investment trusts (REITs) have lowered the barriers of entry. Today, it's significantly easier to invest in real estate, as long as you know what you're doing.

In The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle, you'll learn all about investing in real estate in the modern age.

This five-course bundle offers 17 hours of training from Symon He, a real estate investor and business consultant based out of Los Angeles. He helps private real estate investors with their acquisitions and deal structuring and also advises startup on financial models and projections. Across these courses, he will introduce you to the entire real estate investment lifecycle, helping you to make smarter investments.

You'll learn how to evaluate residential and commercial properties and do the important pre-investing groundwork before you make your first purchase. Additionally, you'll explore professional investing techniques for projecting your financial return and learn how to structure deals with business partners. There are also courses dedicated to wholesale real estate investment and investing with partners to get the best deal possible.

Diversify your investment portfolio by investing in real estate. Right now, The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle is on sale for just $25.