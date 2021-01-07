Work From an Office Whenever You Want in 2021

January 7, 2021 3 min read

Many Americans have been working from home since the coronavirus pandemic started. While at first, working from home may have been a fun novelty, after nearly a year you might find yourself starting to get a bit stir crazy. Chances are you're not going to be sent to a lakeside retreat to work any time soon, and coffee shops aren't exactly the safest places to work right now. So if you're looking for a change of scenery, it's time to check out Industrious.

Industrious is one of the world's leading office solution providers, and their Oasis plan is specifically designed for individuals looking for private flex on their terms. Industrious has completely reimagined offices and services to make members feel safe, comfortable, and empowered at work by dedicating themselves to maintaining sanitized, clean, pandemic-compliant office space.

With Oasis, you can escape to your own private office whenever you'd like, while only paying for the days you come in. There are no long-term contracts or expensive leases to get locked into.

Here's how it works:

Sign up with one of Oasis' four monthly membership plans. Pick your office in one of Industrious' 100-plus locations in dozens of cities across the U.S. Reserve your office on the days you need a little more room to focus, and stay home the days you don't.

It's that easy. Not everyone has the money to spend on office space these days, but Oasis lets you enjoy the benefits of office space on a budget. Industrious' private offices and office space are suitable for companies of all sizes, whether you're an individual or a ten-person team that needs to get together to work on a project. Oasis offices offer great amenities that you would find in a full-time office and observe stringent health and safety measures to ensure everyone's comfort and safety. It's a unique offering for small companies, providing a full office experience without breaking the bank.

Unlike WeWork's All Access plan, Oasis actually offers a private office for individuals (and small teams) who want to pay monthly for only the days they use. You're paying for privacy, so Oasis provides it. WeWork, on the other hand, offers floating desks in common areas at their coworking spaces.

Build your own schedule and give yourself a respite from working from home every day. Industrious' Oasis plan gives you flexible access to private offices on your own terms — even if you only want to come in once or twice a week.

Check out Industrious' Oasis plan today. When you go in for an in-person tour, you can get one free day of office use.