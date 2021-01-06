Robots

VIDEO: two robots are the protagonists of a heated discussion in a public library in China

Each android's personality came to light which made them go viral.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIDEO: two robots are the protagonists of a heated discussion in a public library in China
Image credit: Youtube

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

When two friends start discussing an issue, sometimes it gets out of hand and we say things we didn't mean to. Tutu and Wangbao are two “friend” robots , whose goal is to help users of the Jiangxi Provincial Library, China. However, no one could see what would happen to these two characters.

It all started on December 30, when a user came to scan a QR code with Tutu for him to help him. Wangbao got upset and started the discussion:

  • Tutu, let's stop peeling, okay? Your mood is sure to be very changeable!

To which the other robot replied:

  • Aren't you being a drama queen? I'm giving you a way out, stop being capricious!

They quickly got louder and angrier, but it all ended with the two of them pulling away abruptly. The video went viral, the Global Times reports.

The unexpected event caused laughter from the people present, and now from thousands of Internet users. Who could imagine a discussion of that type with two robots as protagonists? An episode worthy of The Jetsons!

After an interview with Tutu and Wangbao, both robots declared that they have already reconciled. "It was a thing of the past year ... Isn't it normal to have fights between friends?"

According to Zhong Xiaotong, a library employee, robots can learn and evolve while interacting with readers. So we are left wondering, what have Tutu and Wangbao heard?

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Robots

Robots Are Stealing Our Jobs

Robots

Origami-Inspired Robot Gripper Could Pack Your Groceries

Robots

Postmates Unveils Its Adorable Autonomous Delivery Robot