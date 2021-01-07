President-Elect Joe Biden Reportedly Selects Isabel Guzman to Head Small Business Administration

January 7, 2021 2 min read

President-elect has continued putting forth Cabinet nominees, notably announcing one-time Obama-era Supreme Court hopeful Merrick Garland as his choice for Attorney General.

Today, reports have emerged from outlets including NBC and The Wall Street Journal that Biden intends to nominate Isabel Guzman — currently director, Office of the Small Business Advocate for California — to head the Small Business Administration ( ), an agency that has taken on an outsize role in helping disseminate Paycheck Protection Program ( ) loans.

Guzman's prior experience also includes a three-year stint as the SBA's Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the Administrator from 2014 to 2017 and an emphasis, per her LinkedIn page, on "advising entrepreneurs, launching ventures, helping small businesses navigate the federal and creating policies and programs to help advance entrepreneurship and innovation."

This potentially bodes well for small-business owners suffering amid pandemic lockdowns and anxiously awaiting Congress' latest round of federal Covid relief to trickle down.

Guzman is the first Latina to be nominated for a position in Biden's Cabinet.