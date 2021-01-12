Personal Finance

Achieve Your Personal Finance Goals With the Help of This Budgeting App

Emma is a specialized tool to help you save.
Achieve Your Personal Finance Goals With the Help of This Budgeting App
Image credit: Karolina Grabowska via Pexels

2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Times are tough for many people. While the stock market is booming, it's not a fair indication of where most people are with their financial health. Whether you're struggling to get by or you're comfortable but cautious, paying more mind to your personal finance is more important today than ever. Fortunately, you don't have to completely overhaul your life to instill better personal finance habits in your life. With Emma Personal Finance & Budgeting App, it can be as simple as connecting your accounts.

Emma is a money management and budgeting app that gives you instant insights into your financial health. With this one app, you can connect all of your accounts to perform a quick audit. It will help you avoid overdrafts, cancel wasteful subscriptions, track debt, and save more money every month. Emma's state-of-the-art technology analyzes your personal finances and puts the decision making in your hands. Emma will also countdown paydays so you always know when you're getting paid and help you track how your money progresses over time. Whether you're trying to pay down debt, save for a special trip, improve your credit score, eliminate bank fees from your life, or practically anything else, Emma can help you do it.

More importantly, Emma uses end-to-end 256-bit TLS bank-grade encryption and retains read-only access so only you can touch your money. That's the security your finances need, combined with the convenience of technology.

Emma has been featured on TechCrunch, Financial Times, and more for good reason. Get your money under control with this state-of-the-art app. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Emma Personal Finance & Budgeting App for just $38.99.

