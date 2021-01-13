Fighting Inequality

Apple Reveals $100 Million Plan to Combat Racism

The initiative aims to dismantle "systemic barriers" to opportunity and fight injustice.
Image credit: Pixabay via Value Walk

Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Value Walk

Apple has launched a new initiative to battle racism and push forward “racial equity” across the U.S. In a press release, the company revealed several new projects that will be part of its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.

The $100 million initiative aims to dismantle "systemic barriers" to opportunity and fighting injustices faced by communities of color. One of the projects is the Propel Center, which Apple describes as a "first-of-its-kind global innovation and learning hub for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU)."

The initiative also includes an Apple Developer Academy to support tech and coding education for Detroit students. Apple's projects to battle racism also include venture capital funding for brown and black entrepreneurs. The company said its commitments will "expand opportunities for communities of color across the country and help build the next generation of diverse leaders."

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company is launching its initiatives with partners from a wide range of backgrounds and industries. It is working with students, teachers, developers, entrepreneurs, community organizers, and justice advocates. Apple is empowering communities that have faced alleged racism for a long time.

"We are honored to help bring this vision to bear, and to match our words and actions to the values of equity and inclusion we have always prized at Apple," Cook said in a statement.

More details on the projects

Apple will set up a physical campus for the Propel Center in Atlanta, and it will also have a "state-of-the-art virtual community." The company also plans to establish a pair of grants for engineering programs at HBCUs and expand the Apple Scholars program by providing 100 scholarships for students from underrepresented parts of the country.

Apple is partnering with Michigan State University for the first-of-its-kind Apple Developer Academy, which will teach the skills black entrepreneurs need to know to push forward the app economy. Lisa Jackson, vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, is leading Apple's fight against racism. As part of the initiative, the company will also invest $10 million into Harlem Capital and $25 million in the Clear Vision impact Fund.

Cook originally announced the Racial Equity and Justice Initiative last year after the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. The latest set of projects expands Apple's commitment to fighting alleged racism.

