Stimulus

What to Do If You Don't Get Your Coronavirus Stimulus Check by January 15

Some inside tips on making sure you get paid.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What to Do If You Don't Get Your Coronavirus Stimulus Check by January 15
Image credit: Pixabay via Value Walk

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Value Walk

The IRS started sending out stimulus checks earlier this year, and millions of eligible Americans have already received their payment. The federal government is required to send out all the stimulus payments by Jan. 15. In case you don’t get your coronavirus stimulus check by Jan. 15 or have no information about it by then, the below-mentioned tips could help you.

Related: Don't Fall for These Coronavirus Stimulus Check Scams

 

Check status with IRS

If you don’t get the payment by January 15, then the first thing you need to do is check the status of your payment on the IRS Get My Payment tool. Here you will get information about if your payment was sent, whether your payment was sent via direct deposit or by mail and more.

If the tool says the payment was sent to a bank account, but that account is not yours, then it is likely that you used a tax prep firm to file your 2019 tax returns. If such is the case, you need to contact your tax prep firm to know the status of your payment. The IRS and the tax prep firms are said to be working on resolving the issue.

If the tool says the IRS mailed you a paper stimulus check or debit card, then you should wait for a few days. At the time of the first coronavirus stimulus checks also, there were numerous concerns regarding the delays by the United States Postal Service. If you got the first stimulus check through the mail or debit card, then it is likely that your second payment would also arrive in the same way.

 

Contact MetaBank

Another thing you could do if you don’t get the payment by Jan. 15 is to contact MetaBank, which issues debit cards. The bank can tell you if there is a payment record in your name.

 

Claim the payment on your tax return

If you don’t get the stimulus payment by month's end, then you might have to use a different method to get your payment. You will have to claim the payment as a Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2020 tax return.

Claiming your payment by filing a tax return could be a complicated process for people who aren’t required to file taxes because their income is below the necessary threshold. They could find themselves doing a lot of paperwork to claim their payment.

Even those who normally file a return, claiming the payment would require additional paperwork and delay as well. The agency won’t start accepting tax returns for 2020 until the end of this month.

After you submit your tax return, you will again have to wait for the tax credit to arrive as part of your refund. In case the IRS uses your stimulus credit to reduce your outstanding tax bill, then you may end up getting nothing or a smaller stimulus payment.

 

 

 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stimulus

Don't Fall for These Coronavirus Stimulus Check Scams

Stimulus

Free Webinar | Jan. 8: How to Get the Most Out of the Second Covid Relief Bill

Stimulus

Pelosi 'Optimistic' of Stimulus Agreement With the White House Before the Weekend