Starbucks Debuts its Pick-Up Service in Mexico

It's available in the Starbucks Mexico application for iOS and Android devices.
Starbucks Debuts its Pick-Up Service in Mexico
Image credit: Cortesía de Starbucks

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Starbucks launched Starbucks® Rewards Pick Up in Mexico, a service that is available in the store's application in the Aztec country for both iOS and Android devices.

This new purchasing channel offers users the possibility of paying for drinks and food in advance in 466 stores, where the tool is available.

According to the coffee shop chain, each customer can choose when to order and where to pick it up according to their preferences. The new shopping channel also allows them to choose a store from a map, search, select and customize drinks, as well as buy food and prepay their order, all within the Starbucks® Mexico application.

Image: Courtesy of Starbucks.

The menu options will highlight the products available in the participating store that are most convenient for users.

To use the services you must have the Starbucks application, be registered in their Starbucks® Rewards program and choose the location of the store where you want to pick up your food and beverages, place your order and, finally, go to the store you selected.

