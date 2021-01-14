Samsung

This Samsung refrigerator suggests cooking recipes, plans your diet and even does grocery shopping

Plus, the tech firm's smart fridge syncs with other appliances to send cooking instructions.
Image credit: Samsung.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Technological advances have made smart devices increasingly integrated into our daily lives. Such is the case 'Family Hub' , Samsung's new refrigerator, which includes software capable of interacting with other appliances , recommending cooking recipes and even designing nutritional plans .

The company presented its smart refrigerator on Tuesday at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 . This includes a screen to access the 'SmartThings Cooking' application , which proposes personalized recipes "based on customer tastes and preferences," said John Herrington, Samsung vice president and general manager of home appliances, in a statement.

Thus, the refrigerator can plan the weekly feeding of the family "in a more efficient way" , added the executive of the brand.

"Each recipe is designed to guide you through the simplified cooking process, timing and explaining each step like a cooking class at home," the company said in the same statement.

Credit: Samsung.com

Using the Whisk network of artificial intelligence , the software can also make your purchases directly on store platforms such as Walmart and Amazon Fresh . The app analyzes what is inside the fridge and adds the missing ingredients to the shopping cart , to order them at home .

“Families around the world embraced smarter cooking and optimized meal planning with the Samsung 'Family Hub' refrigerator ,” Herrington said.

This 2021, the CES digital innovation fair was held virtually and not in Las Vegas, Nevada, as in previous years. All conferences can be followed live from their official website , upon registration.

