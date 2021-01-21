Math

Learn How Math Can be Leveraged for Business Growth With These Prep Courses

What you learned in high school just isn't enough.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Learn How Math Can be Leveraged for Business Growth With These Prep Courses
Image credit: Pixabay/Pexels

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Math isn't always easy. That's probably why most people don't pay as close attention as they should in high school math or pursue math at a college level. But the weak reasoning of "when will I ever use this" becomes more tired by the year, especially for entrepreneurs. In the real world, you use math all the time. And when you're better at it, you can very likely become more successful.

The Mastering Mathematics Training Prep Bundle aims to give you a higher math education without blowing your mind. This ten-course bundle comprises 96 hours of training in calculus, number theory, clustering, and more — all of which will come in handy for running a business.

Instructors like Nouman Azab, Ph.D. (4.4/5 stars) and Miran Fattah (4.4/5 stars) will guide you through some of the most important math that will help you in your everyday life. You'll start with precalculus to get a refresher on what you likely learned in high school before getting into the nitty-gritty of calculus. Then, you'll start to get into the tougher, more theoretical stuff.

With an introduction to number theory, you'll learn how to study numbers and the patterns, relationships, and properties they hold. You'll understand how numbers interact with one another and how to do a wide range of conversions so that you can elevate to visualization and data management. With a course in graph theory to help you visualize data, an introduction to discrete mathematics to help you use computers to crunch numbers, and a deep dive into cluster analysis and the mathematical foundations of machine learning and data science, you'll get the kind of advanced education that will power business insights for years to come.

Learn math to become a better entrepreneur. Right now, The Mastering Mathematics Training Prep Bundle is on sale for just $29.99.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Math

Google's Emma Haruka Iwao Breaks the World Record for Calculating Pi

Math

Learn How to Apply Math to Important Business Decisions, for Less Than $10

Finance

Start Learning Financial Math With This 8-Course Training Bundle