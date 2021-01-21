Learn How Math Can be Leveraged for Business Growth With These Prep Courses

January 21, 2021 2 min read

isn't always easy. That's probably why most people don't pay as close attention as they should in high school math or pursue math at a college level. But the weak reasoning of "when will I ever use this" becomes more tired by the year, especially for entrepreneurs. In the real world, you use math all the time. And when you're better at it, you can very likely become more successful.

The Mastering Mathematics Training Prep Bundle aims to give you a higher math education without blowing your mind. This ten-course bundle comprises 96 hours of training in calculus, number theory, clustering, and more — all of which will come in handy for running a business.

Instructors like Nouman Azab, Ph.D. (4.4/5 stars) and Miran Fattah (4.4/5 stars) will guide you through some of the most important math that will help you in your everyday life. You'll start with precalculus to get a refresher on what you likely learned in high school before getting into the nitty-gritty of calculus. Then, you'll start to get into the tougher, more theoretical stuff.

With an introduction to number theory, you'll learn how to study numbers and the patterns, relationships, and properties they hold. You'll understand how numbers interact with one another and how to do a wide range of conversions so that you can elevate to visualization and data management. With a course in graph theory to help you visualize data, an introduction to discrete mathematics to help you use computers to crunch numbers, and a deep dive into cluster analysis and the mathematical foundations of machine and data science, you'll get the kind of advanced education that will power business insights for years to come.

Learn math to become a better entrepreneur. Right now, The Mastering Mathematics Training Prep Bundle is on sale for just $29.99.

