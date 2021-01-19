This 2021, gyms will bet on a hybrid model to survive

January 19, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

One of the businesses most affected by the health crisis has been that of gyms . According to the data provided by the Mexican Association of Gymnasiums and Clubs (AMEGYC) , it is estimated that 20% of the gyms that existed before the pandemic in the country (12,500) were closed . And although others managed to survive, each one has suffered losses equivalent to one million pesos a month.

Another drawback that gyms have had to deal with has been restrictions. And it is that, according to reports, users canceled their subscriptions due to uncertainty and they are not clear about the opening and closing hours. For its part, the prohibition of cardio activities has also brought negative consequences.

So far, 20% of the gyms that existed before the pandemic in the country have closed / Depositphotos.com

Therefore, for this 2021, many Mexican gyms have opted to transform their traditional business model to a hybrid one. In other words, the service will be maintained with the capacity recommended by the authorities of the Government of Mexico and, at the same time, there will be a greater effort so that the gyms are aware of the users in a virtual way and without neglecting the personalized attention. Some of the services already offered by online gyms are

Classes every day through live broadcasts of yoga, pilates, high intensity and GAP (glutes, abs and legs)

24/7 training

Nutritional and training plans

It is worth mentioning that, given the variations that the epidemiological traffic light presents in the country, another great challenge will be trying to maintain costs because, in addition to the fact that income is being scarce, gyms have had to invest to comply with the required safety protocols in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic.