Mergers and Acquisitions

Free Webinar | Feb. 10: Buy-Side Essentials for M & A Transactions

Join us in an insightful discussion about the important details that buyers should know as they begin their acquisition process.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Free Webinar | Feb. 10: Buy-Side Essentials for M & A Transactions
Image credit: gradyreese | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the current mergers and acquisitions marketplace, buyers are finding themselves up against greater competition. This landscape creates more vulnerability for paying above fair market price and missing red flags that may create greater costs post-acquisition.

Join us in an insightful discussion about the important details that buyers should know as they begin their acquisition process. 

Key topics include:

  • Understanding the seller
  • Market risks and challenges
  • Asset sale vs. stock sale
  • Key financial and tax due diligence considerations
  • Pre-transaction structure planning
  • And more

Register Now

Your Panel of Experts:

Trent Bryson, CEO of Bryson, has established success as the head of one of Southern California’s leading insurance brokerage and corporate retirement firms. 

Jim Cordova joined Windes in 1991 and has 30 years of experience in public accounting. He is the firm’s managing partner and also serves on the Windes Board of Directors and is a member of the firm’s Corporate Governance Committee. 

Jeff Parsell joined Windes in 2007 and is a Partner in the firm’s Audit & Assurance Services department. He has 20 years of experience in public accounting, auditing both private and public companies.

Christy Woods is a Partner in the firm’s Tax department and also the Partner-in-Charge of the firm's Long Beach office. She began her public accounting career in 2006 and joined Windes in 2011. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mergers and Acquisitions

After 7 M&As in 7 Years, I Thought I'd Seen It All. Then I Completed a Remote M&A Amid a Global Pandemic.

Mergers and Acquisitions

When Acquiring a Company, Don't Forget About the People

Mergers and Acquisitions

6 Things Big Companies Look for When Buying Your Startup