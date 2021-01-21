fortnite

Fortnite: Players Can Get Skins of Their Favorite Soccer Teams

The famous online video game developed by Epic Games will launch a new range of skins from January 23, which will feature club teams such as Manchester City and AC Milan.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Fortnite: Players Can Get Skins of Their Favorite Soccer Teams
Image credit: epicgames.com

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Epic Games is the study in charge of Fortnite , which has recently demonstrated its great ability to create content through the collaboration of other franchises, such as Marvel, Star Wars and even Travis Scott.

This time it comes with the surprise of the development of skins related to the great sport, soccer. Starting on January 23 , users will be able to find the skins of their favorite teams such as AC Milan, Juventus or Manchester City, among others. Also, of the gesture "Celebration of Pele" , whose inspiration is based on the Brazilian.

@Fortnite_Es via Twitter

Without a doubt, Epic Games dominates the handling of the matter about new content in Fortnite. The creator always manages to hit on the expansion of her community of players, something that allowed some of her competitors to profit, such as PUGB, Apex or Valorant.

It is worth mentioning that users will have the option to select male and female skins to represent the team they want, among these there are more than 23 skins , they can be from Manchester City FC, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, AS Roma and West Ham United FC.

Among the great diversity of skins that you will find on the following dates are:

  • Manchester City FC
  • Juventus
  • AC Milan
  • Inter Milan
  • AS Roma
  • Seattle Sounders FC
  • Atlanta United
  • Los Angeles FC
  • Santos FC
  • Wolves
  • West Ham United FC
  • Sevilla FC
  • Sporting CP
  • Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • FC Schalke 04
  • VFL Wolfsburg
  • Rangers FC
  • Celtic FC
  • Cherry Osaka
  • Melbourne City FC
  • Sydney fc
  • Western Sydney Wanderers
  • EC Bahia

The famous battle royale, Fortnite from Epic Games can be downloaded for free for PS4, PS5, Xbox One Series X / S and PC, through a launcher from the developer. Ready to play?

In case you're interested: Amazon offers help to Biden in the distribution of vaccines in the US.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

fortnite

The 'Fortnite' Dance Lawsuits Are Close to Falling Apart

fortnite

Alfonso Ribeiro Sues Epic for Using the Carlton Dance in 'Fortnite'

Apple

Epic Games Asks Court to Stop Apple Pulling Its Developer Tools Next Week