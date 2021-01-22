Project Management

Become an Entrepreneur Who Can Code and Manage Complex Projects With the Help of This Training

Get a modern technological education in one place.
Image credit: Lukas/Pexels

2 min read
The most important, most employable skill-sets in business change frequently. Today, coding and project management are two of the most lucrative, most in-demand skills in the world. In a digital world plagued by a sluggish, pandemic-ridden economy, businesses are all about efficiency and maximizing every dollar. That means trusting in proven project management methodologies and technology to help them operate at peak performance. Whether you're looking to future-proof your skills or climb the career ladder, The All-In-One Developer & Project Manager Exam Certification Prep Bundle has you covered with all the knowledge you will need.

This extensive bundle offers 10 courses on programming and project management skills, designed for a fast-moving, tech-forward workplace. Dr. Chris Mall (4.5/5 stars) leads the courses. Mall holds a Ph.D. in computer science, software development, and multiple information technology professional certifications, including CySA+, PRINCE2 Practitioner, and ITIL v3. Put simply, Mall knows his stuff.

Here, he'll teach you some of the most important programming languages in the modern workplace, including Python, C++, MySQL, Flutter, Dart, and more. You'll also get on the certification track for ITIL, Python, PRINCE2, and software development fundamentals. In addition to learning how to code and manage software development projects, you'll also learn how to perform technical analysis for financial trading, and even how to create games from scratch.

Get a comprehensive technological education for the modern workplace. From coding to project management, you'll learn what you need to thrive in The All-In-One Developer & Project Manager Exam Certification Prep Bundle. Enroll today for just $39.99.

