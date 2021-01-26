Why Square Appointments Might Just be the Best Way to Streamline Customer Bookings

January 26, 2021 3 min read

In today’s busy world, keeping up with customer appointments can be a real challenge. On top of all your work, you’re using lots of different types of to run your business. So why not combine your POS and your customer booking system into one easy app?

That’s where Square Appointments can help. Square Appointments is one app for all of your customer booking and payment needs. It integrates booking software with the Square POS, so you can gain access to an online schedule, automatic reminders, and payment processing with the touch of a button. And – as a bonus – you can sign up for free. What entrepreneur doesn’t like savings?

Not sure if Square Appointments is right for your business? Check out its key features, which are designed to make every entrepreneur’s job that much easier.

Square Appointments’ exclusive features

Square Appointments offers scheduling and calendar management. It syncs with your personal calendar and has automated email and SMS reminders built-in so you never miss an appointment. It also confirms appointments so your customers don’t miss bookings, either, and allows you to sell custom eGift Cards and accept payments on the web. There are processing time and double booking options as well. It includes Square Assistant, which is AI for client rescheduling and confirmations.

You can use the complimentary online booking site and get a custom website with Square Online Square, and you can include a booking button/widget to embed on your existing website, too.

Square Appointments also has complete point of sale functionality, which gives you the ability to accept payments from all major credit cards. You have the option to ask for prepayments from customers so that you can protect yourself in case you have no-shows. If your wifi goes down or a customer doesn’t have a credit card, no worries: you can accept offline payments, too. And when you need money the most, you can do instant transfers into your account. Square also allows you to add customer accounts, store and charge cards on file, and send invoices to customers.

And that’s not all. The app comes up with location management, customer news and history, analytics and reporting, a customer directory, inventory and employee management, the ability to reserve with Google integration, and Instagram integration.

Pricing for Square Appointments

Good news: You can try Square Appointments for free if you’re an individual. Processing fees start at 2.6 percent + 10c per tap, dip, or swipe. Then, the pricing for teams is as follows:

2-5 Staff: $50/month, processing fees starting at 2.5% + 10c per tap, dip, or swipe

6-10 Staff: $90/month, processing fees starting at 2.5% +10c per tap, dip, or swipe

10+ Staff: Please contact Sales for pricing

Getting Square Appointments

If you’re ready to dive into Square Appointments, you can deploy the app via the web, the iOS app or the Android app. It’s available in the United States, Canada, and Australia, and Square provides comprehensive customer support if you need assistance at any time.

What are you waiting for? Make running your business smoother by trying Square Appointments today.