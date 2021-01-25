Social Media

Learn to Increase Reach by Leveraging These Essential Social Media Channels

Nearly half the world uses social media.
More than 3.5 billion people actively use social media and that number is growing every day. That's nearly half the global population! For entrepreneurs, social media is a massive opportunity that you simply can't afford to ignore. Especially considering 90 percent of millennials — the world's largest and most lucrative demographic — are active on social media.

Not sure where to start with your social media marketing? Check out The 2021 Social Media Marketing Bootcamp Certification Bundle.

This seven-course bundle includes more than 30 hours of training from Boot Camp Digital, an organization that offers digital marketing training to small and large business teams. They've worked with Google, P&G, Boeing, Nike, Verizon, and many more top companies to help them improve, and they'll share the same skills with you in these courses.

The broad bundle will give you introductions to social media and digital marketing, helping you to understand how individual social networks work, how to grow your business presence online, and how to use Google Analytics to analyze your marketing plan's performance, for starters. There's even a focus on building a website, integrating SEO into your overall strategy, and much more.

After giving you a digital marketing foundation and helping you understand social media strategy, you'll dive into specific social networks. With special focuses on Facebook Ads and marketing on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, you'll learn how to approach different audiences with unique but complementary messages. Before you know it, you'll be ready to launch a multi-channel social media marketing campaign that drives more business for your company.

Grow your business through social media. Right now, The 2021 Social Media Marketing Bootcamp Certification Bundle is on sale for just $29.99.

