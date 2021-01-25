Businessmen

Carlos Slim Has COVID-19, According To His Son

The Mexican businessman has "had a favorable evolution after a week of minor symptoms."
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Carlos Slim Has COVID-19, According To His Son
Image credit: Cortesía Fundación Carlos Slim

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Carlos Slim Helú has COVID-19 . According to his son Carlos Slim Domit , the businessman, who is just a few days away from his 81st birthday, has "had a favorable evolution after a week of minor symptoms."

"I comment that my father in a preventive way attended the National Institute of Nutrition for clinical analysis, monitoring and timely treatment, he is very well and has had a very favorable evolution to Covid more than a week of minor symptoms," wrote Slim Domit, through your Twitter account.

In March 2020, the Carlos Slim Foundation donated one billion pesos for the purchase of support equipment for critical patients infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus . Resources that they would use for ventilators, ecosonograms and video-laryngoscopes, as well as protective equipment for health personnel.

Likewise, in November 2020 it was announced that the richest man in Mexico would promote the manufacture , packaging and distribution of the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford in the Latin American region, through of its foundation.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apps

If you use WhatsApp, Signal or Telegram, you need to change these security settings

Coronavirus

To Travel To Germany, Mexicans Must Present a Negative Test for Covid-19

Starlink

Elon Musk Is Bringing Satellite Internet to Latin America