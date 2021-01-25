Carlos Slim Has COVID-19, According To His Son
Carlos Slim Helú has COVID-19 . According to his son Carlos Slim Domit , the businessman, who is just a few days away from his 81st birthday, has "had a favorable evolution after a week of minor symptoms."
"I comment that my father in a preventive way attended the National Institute of Nutrition for clinical analysis, monitoring and timely treatment, he is very well and has had a very favorable evolution to Covid more than a week of minor symptoms," wrote Slim Domit, through your Twitter account.
In March 2020, the Carlos Slim Foundation donated one billion pesos for the purchase of support equipment for critical patients infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus . Resources that they would use for ventilators, ecosonograms and video-laryngoscopes, as well as protective equipment for health personnel.
Likewise, in November 2020 it was announced that the richest man in Mexico would promote the manufacture , packaging and distribution of the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford in the Latin American region, through of its foundation.
