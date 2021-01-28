Passports that allow you to travel to more countries without the need for a visa

January 28, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on Foro Económico Mundial



By Mónica Mena Roa in collaboration with Statista in Spanish .

Some passports give their holders more freedom than others when it comes to travel . Recently, Japan has been named once again the country with the most powerful passport in the world by the consultancy Henley & Partners , which elaborates a ranking of the best passports on the planet according to the number of destinations that their holders can access without prior visa.

Japanese passport holders can travel to 191 countries without a visa, while the Singapore passport opens the doors of 190 countries. In the case of Germany and South Korea, the number of countries free of prior visa adds up to 189, while a total of 188 countries do not require Spanish citizens to apply for a visa before traveling. Regarding Latin America, Chile is the country in the region that has the most powerful passport, since it gives access to 174 countries without the need for a prior visa.