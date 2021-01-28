Robinhood Clients Say Platform Has Removed GameStop and AMC, and Is Only Allowing Holders to Sell

January 28, 2021 1 min read

removed GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry and Nokia from its trading platform on Thursday, leaving investors unable to buy the highly volatile stocks.

The discount brokerage informed clients they can close out positions in the affected stocks but cannot purchase additional shares, according to numerous screenshots shared on Twitter. The move came before markets opened on Thursday.

The stocks that were removed have all surged in recent trading sessions as day-traders united in forums like WallStreetBets frenetically buy the names to push their share prices higher. The phenomenon has already fueled massive losses for numerous hedge funds and caught the attention of regulators and the White House.

Robinhood has not replied to a request for comment.

Robinhood's move follows similar freezes imposed by Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade on Wednesday. Extraordinary trading volumes also prompted service outages across several brokerages as investors rushed to the heavily shorted stocks.

