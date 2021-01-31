Self-Publishing

Self-Publish Your Entrepreneurial Wisdom with This Guide

Entrepreneurs are always learning. Why not teach, too?
Self-Publish Your Entrepreneurial Wisdom with This Guide
Image credit: Luke Southern/Unsplash

Becoming a lifelong learner is one of the most important keys to entrepreneurial success. But, when you've learned a lot, you likely have a lot to teach, as well. For entrepreneurs, that may present another income opportunity. The world is filled with entrepreneurs like you who are interested in consuming as much information about entrepreneurship, leadership, management, and business as they possibly can. If you have something to say, check out The Complete 2021 Self-Publish Your Book Bundle.

This 13-course bundle offers 28 hours of education to help you write, self-publish, and market your own books. The bundle takes a primary focus on Amazon's considerable self-publishing services. You'll learn how to get set up on Amazon Kindle Publishing and learn the advantages and disadvantages of its premium publishing service, KDP Select. You'll also get an introduction to CreateSpace, Amazon's step-by-step tool that guides you through self-publishing your first book.

Additionally, you'll learn how to analyze the elements of best-selling books in your genre and mirror what top authors do to create book descriptions that sell. There's a guide to help you find your niche, get professional covers for your book, gather legitimate reviews, and learn how to leverage multiple income streams to actually profit off of your book. Additionally, there are several courses dedicated to being a more productive writer and helping you write compelling stories for any genre, so you can become the best published writer you can be.

If you've got something to say, self-publish it! Right now, The Complete 2021 Self-Publish Your Book Bundle is on sale for just $39.99.

