Believe It or Not, Valentine's Day is Around the Corner. Take Advantage of This Sale on Flowers.

January 31, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Believe it or not, Valentine's Day is right around the corner. If it feels like the year flew by – well, there is a pandemic that has seemed to distort time. Nonetheless, you're still on the hook for the most romantic day of the year. You may be feeling some pressure to make 2021's Valentine's Day even more special, given how stressful and tumultuous 2020 was.

Valentine's Day generates millions of dollars in gifts each year – but thankfully, you don't have to spend that much. What better way to kick off the season than with some beautiful roses? Right now, Rose Farmers has a digital offer on roses that you can't miss.

Rose Farmers is a company that delivers luxury long-stem roses directly to consumers at unbeatable prices. They connect customers directly with local farms to ensure the freshest, most beautiful product. Through their premier collection of roses, they'll offer up an unforgettable Valentine's Day experience.

When you redeem digitally, you can add a personal message and schedule a time for delivery, just in case you want the roses to be the first (or final) step in a series of special events.

Here are the current offers:

One dozen cream roses for $34 (Reg. $71) with promo code: VDAY2021

Two dozen cream roses for $42.50 (Reg. $81) with promo code: VDAY2021

Also get these long lasting rose arrangements sourced by Rose Box:

Prices subject to change.