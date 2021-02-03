marketing copy

Create Copy That Converts in Less Time with This Money-Saving Tool

LeadScripts automatically creates copy for ads, emails, forms, and much more.
Entrepreneurs often have to wear a lot of hats when they're just starting out. Scaling your business requires extensive marketing efforts but few companies are liquid enough to pump huge sums into assets. That's why most entrepreneurs handle marketing themselves. Unfortunately, that takes time away from all of the other things you have to do to manage your business.

Getting your product or service live and available to as many people as possible as fast as possible is crucial. And you don't have to hire a copywriter or develop copywriting expertise yourself to do it.

LeadScripts is a fill-in-the-blank copywriting engine that helps you finish your sales and marketing funnels in minutes without stumbling over the words. This simplified service supports ad scripts, funnel scripts, email scripts, and offers generators for headlines, subheadings, paragraphs, button texts, order bumps, and much more. With just two easy steps, LeadScripts starts generating the copy you need to generate leads and convert visitors into buyers so you can get as many ads, emails, posts, forms, or practically anything else you need up and running as fast as possible.

Working with LeadScripts is simple. Just fill in a little information about your company and your (or your client's) product or service. All of your scripts will automatically update and become available to copy or download at your discretion. You can save each script for immediate access or to come back to it later.

One founder who uses LeadScripts reviewed, "LeadScripts is the easiest copywriting software to use. It has great scripts and is updated every week. I love it. It's great!"

Start generating leads without spending hours on copywriting. Normally $397, you can get a lifetime subscription to LeadScripts for just $51 when you use promo code VDAY2021 today.

