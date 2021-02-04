Learn About Bitcoin So You Can Intelligently Invest in Cryptocurrency

February 4, 2021 2 min read

Not very long ago, cryptocurrency was seen as a silly, get-rich-quick scheme manipulated by Millennials. Fast-forward to 2021, and cryptocurrency is accepted by major banks, used in legitimate business transactions, and continually defying the odds through exponential value gains. Cryptocurrency has defied expectations time and time again, and, although it hasn't won over the financial establishment, that doesn't mean there isn't still opportunity in crypto for retail investors.

If you're new to cryptocurrency, check out The Fundamentals of Blockchain, Bitcoin & Crypto. This brief, one-hour primer will catch you up to speed on cryptocurrency and the technology that makes it possible, the blockchain. The course is taught by Gabriel Avramescu (4.4/5 instructor rating), a senior information security consultant with a long history in cryptocurrency.

Here, he'll teach you what you need to know to start investing and paying with cryptocurrencies. You'll develop a strong understanding of blockchain technology and learn about smart contracts, decentralized, autonomous corporations, and decentralized autonomous organizations to understand the theory, purpose, and practice behind crypto. To appreciate what's truly special about Bitcoin, specifically, you have to know how it works at a technical level, and this course aims to do just that. When you understand the technology better, it's easier to see the sustained applicability of Bitcoin in the modern world, and you'll be better able to separate fact from fiction when it comes to reading about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

