Learning a New Language Can Open New Doors as an Entrepreneur

In an international business world, bilingualism is a huge asset.
Image credit: mentatdgt/Pexels

It may not seem like it right now from your quarantine office, but the world is larger than ever. There's a greater opportunity than ever to do business abroad, and learning a new language can be a significant asset to an entrepreneur. Few of us, however, have the time and energy to drop everything and take a foreign language class. If you want to learn a new language, and you're looking for a viable method that won't interrupt your routine, check out Mondly.

Language classes in high school were filled with dry vocabulary and rehearsed sentences. Mondly, however, takes a different approach. This app uses state-of-the-art speech-recognition to listen to your words and phrases, only giving positive feedback if you speak clearly and correctly. The curriculum helps you memorize core words, form sentences, and take part in conversations with a roster of professional voice actors through bite-sized lessons that are available at your convenience. You'll learn pronunciation from conversations with native speakers and enhance your education with a dictionary, verb conjugator, and speech-recognition technology. When the learning process is broken down for you, it's easier to stay invested and actually see real growth.

Mondly was named an App Store Best of 2016 app, earned a Google Play Editor's Choice designation, and was named a Facebook FBStart 2017 App of the Year.

Learn a new language on your own time. With a lifetime subscription to Mondly, you can pick any five languages out of their 33-language library (from Spanish to Vietnamese) and learn at your own pace. Normally, this plan costs more than $1,000 but you can get it for just $59.50 today with promo code: VDAY2021. 

