Discover a New Way to Connect With Your Audience and Launch Your Own Podcast

Learn what you need to do to start and scale a podcast.
Discover a New Way to Connect With Your Audience and Launch Your Own Podcast
Podcasting isn't exactly a new medium anymore, but over recent years, it has grown as a significant marketing channel for small businesses. More than half of all American consumers listen to podcasts, and more than half of all listeners are more likely to buy a product from a brand after hearing an advertisement on a podcast. That shows the true commercial potential of the medium. Whether you want to use a podcast to grow your personal or professional brand, or you want to use it as an additional revenue source for your business, The Complete 2021 Start Your Podcast Bundle has you covered.

This seven-course bundle covers everything you need to know about starting a podcast, regardless of how much you already know. You'll learn about the equipment you need to get and the software to use, as well as how to record your show and edit your podcasts. Additionally, you'll explore some of the more advanced aspects, like how to choose music, navigate legal issues, find the best hosting options, and identify the best directories for your show.

Once you're up and running, you'll learn how to grow your podcast and monetize it. You'll learn how to use Anchor, a free program that gives you the creative tools you need to scale your podcast and monetize it from home. It will help you distribute your podcast to all the major podcasting platforms, automatically.

From establishing the tone to honing your storytelling skills, to monetizing your podcast, The Complete 2021 Start Your Podcast Bundle will walk you through every step of the podcasting process. Enroll today for just $29.99 (reg. $1393).

