Growth Nights will have as guest Nicolás Fernández CMO of Kavak

February 4, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This February 17 at 5:00 p.m. in Mexico, Growth Nights of 500 Startups will be held . The event will have as a special guest Nicolás Fernández, current Head of Marketing and Sales of Kavak , the first unicorn company in the history of Mexico.

Fernández served as regional director of Rocket Internet SE, to later join Linio as regional director of marketing and at the event he will be sharing his experience in marketing and sales in Latin America.

Image: Courtesy of Growth Nights

Growth Nights aims to help entrepreneurs grow their startup with the support of their guests. In the dynamic, attendees can propose and choose questions that are of interest to them.

To register, propose and vote for your favorite questions, you must enter the official page of the event and look for the option you want.