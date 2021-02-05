Coronavirus

An entrepreneur sells his restaurant for $ 1 in the United States

The establishment that was used as a bar and karaoke has suffered great losses and its owner Li Zhang is bearing the cost of renting $ 5,000 a month.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
An entrepreneur sells his restaurant for $ 1 in the United States
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

What have you done to recover from the crisis during the pandemic? A Chinese businessman in the United States put his restaurant called Lark & Owls up for sale at $ 1, as a result of the losses he has suffered during these uncertain times.

As reported by Fox News , the establishment that served as a bar and karaoke has suffered great losses and its owner Li Zhang is bearing the cost of renting $ 5,000 a month.

According to The Gazette , the restaurant relied on its karaoke room which was closed during the pandemic and sales fell between 60% and 70%. Likewise, food delivery at home and the pickup failed to close the gap.

So far, there have been interested in acquiring the restaurant. However, potential buyers have backed off because of the high rental costs and debt that comes with it.

This is not Zhang's only restaurant, the businessman also owns JiangHu Asian Street Food, and the decision to sell Lark & Owls located in Iowa also has to do with the fact that the man has been working more than 15 hours to be able to maintain the two establishments.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

Covid-19 Vaccine: Which Is the Most Effective?

Coronavirus

Sputnik V is 91.6% efficient, according to The Lancet

Coronavirus

3 Strategies to Reinvent Your Business and Thrive in 2021