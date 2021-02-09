Airbnb

Airbnb joins the Secretariat for Women in Mexico City to fight gender violence

Through an Airbnb donation, Semujeres will be able to offer warm and safe spaces that contribute to a life free of violence for women.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Airbnb joins the Secretariat for Women in Mexico City to fight gender violence
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Airbnb in conjunction with the Secretariat for Women (“Semujeres”) of Mexico City will provide temporary accommodation to women victims of gender-based violence. ,

The accommodation platform will support through a donation of 52 thousand 500 dollars to Semujeres with the aim of providing protection in a safe, free and warm space to women who need to leave their homes to start the process that allows them to overcome the circumstance of violence in which they are.

“In the last few months during the pandemic, most of us have been confined to the safety of our homes. However, for those women in abusive situations, that environment can feel more like a prison. We are proud to support the efforts of the Mexico City Women's Secretariat to help provide temporary shelters for women victims of domestic violence in the country's capital, ”said Flavia Matos, director of public policy for Latam at Airbnb, in a statement. .

The Semujeres, with prior monitoring of its protocols on the matter, will manage the reservation process for the victims and will also define the space that best suits their needs. Similarly, it will cover the costs of temporary accommodation with the resources of the donation provided by Airbnb.

At this juncture characterized by a long confinement, the alliance will also contribute to strengthening the mental, physical and social health of both women and their children, who have often found themselves under a growing state of family tension and emotional exhaustion.

This initiative will be the first to be implemented in Latin America by the platform and, according to Airbnb, it arises as a need to join forces to guarantee women - and their children - a life free of violence.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Airbnb

VIDEO: YouTuber Spent a Day in Airbnb's Smallest House and Went Viral

Airbnb

Airbnb Is Already Worth More Than $100 Billion and Surpasses Uber within Days of Being Listed on Wall Street

Airbnb

Airbnb Hits Wall Street and Expects to Reach a Value of $35 Billion Dollars