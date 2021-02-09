Airbnb joins the Secretariat for Women in Mexico City to fight gender violence

February 9, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Airbnb in conjunction with the Secretariat for Women (“Semujeres”) of Mexico City will provide temporary accommodation to women victims of gender-based violence. ,

The accommodation platform will support through a donation of 52 thousand 500 dollars to Semujeres with the aim of providing protection in a safe, free and warm space to women who need to leave their homes to start the process that allows them to overcome the circumstance of violence in which they are.

“In the last few months during the pandemic, most of us have been confined to the safety of our homes. However, for those women in abusive situations, that environment can feel more like a prison. We are proud to support the efforts of the Mexico City Women's Secretariat to help provide temporary shelters for women victims of domestic violence in the country's capital, ”said Flavia Matos, director of public policy for Latam at Airbnb, in a statement. .

The Semujeres, with prior monitoring of its protocols on the matter, will manage the reservation process for the victims and will also define the space that best suits their needs. Similarly, it will cover the costs of temporary accommodation with the resources of the donation provided by Airbnb.

At this juncture characterized by a long confinement, the alliance will also contribute to strengthening the mental, physical and social health of both women and their children, who have often found themselves under a growing state of family tension and emotional exhaustion.

This initiative will be the first to be implemented in Latin America by the platform and, according to Airbnb, it arises as a need to join forces to guarantee women - and their children - a life free of violence.