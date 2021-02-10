Sleep

Here's Why You Should Drink Coffee Before You Nap

A leading sleep expert says caffeine actually helps high-performing people feel more rested, as long as they don't nap too long.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Here's Why You Should Drink Coffee Before You Nap
Image credit: Louise Beaumont | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
home
2 min read

Caffeine is known to stave off sleep, but some experts say drinking a cup of Joe right before taking a 25-minute nap will make you feel more rested.

"I call it a Nap A Latte," says Michael Breus, Ph.D. (aka The Sleep Doctor), a clinical psychologist and fellow of The American Academy of Sleep Medicine. "Get a cup of black drip coffee, throw three cubes in it merely to cool it down, slug it as fast as you can, and take a nap immediately."

Scientific grounds

Appearing on the Write About Now podcast to talk about his book The Power of When, Dr. Breus says the Nap A Latte may seem counterintuitive, but is actually rooted in science. "When a cell eats a piece of glucose, something comes out the back end. One of those things is adenosine," he explains. "As the chemical accumulates in your brain, you get sleepier and sleepier."

As you sleep, you're burning through the adenosine, but as soon as you wake up, he says, "the caffeine kicks into gear, and you're good for four hours guaranteed." 

While Dr. Breus does not suggest drinking a Nap A Latte every day, he recommends napping daily between 1-3 p.m. "We see a slight core body temperature increase and then drop somewhere in that time," he says, "which can make you feel sleepy."

He also advises that your naps shouldn't exceed 25 minutes. After that, your body goes into a deep sleep, and waking up is more challenging. "Have you ever woken up from a nap and felt worse, not better?" Dr. Breus asks. "That's when you nap too long."

Related: The Best Mattresses of 2020

To listen to Dr. Breus's full interview about tips and tricks on how to sleep better, subscribe to the Write About Now podcast.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sleep

4 Changes to Make to Your Day so You Get Better Sleep Tonight

Sleep

Want Your Employees to be More Productive? Make Sure They Catch Those Zzzs.

Sleep

7 Sleep Products to Help You Adjust to Daylight Savings