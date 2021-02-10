TikTok's Sale to WalMart and Oracle Is Not Happening Anytime Soon

February 10, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



’s sale to and Oracle has reportedly been put on hold indefinitely. The Trump administration tried to force the sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations to a group that includes Walmart and Oracle. However, sources told The Wall Street Journal that President Joe Biden is reviewing his predecessor’s push to address possible security risks posed by Chinese tech firms.

On hold

The TikTok sale was driven by former President Donald Trump, who threatened to ban the video app. However, legal challenges from owner ByteDance have impeded it since the fall. Sources reportedly told the Journal that talks between ByteDance representatives and U.S. national security officials have continued since then. The discussions focused on data security and how to keep the Chinese government from accessing the information on American users collected by TikTok.