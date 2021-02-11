News and Trends

How Filing Taxes Early Could Maximize Your Coronavirus Stimulus Check

If you file taxes early, it is possible that you might get a larger coronavirus stimulus check.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Filing Taxes Early Could Maximize Your Coronavirus Stimulus Check
Image credit: Constantine Johnny | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

Filing taxes early is a good thing as it helps you get your refund sooner, if you will be getting one. This year, however, you have one more reason to file taxes early. If you file taxes early, it is possible that you might get a larger coronavirus stimulus check.

Coronavirus stimulus check: Why filing taxes early is good

If you are wondering why filing taxes early is good, it is because the amount of your check depends on your AGI (adjusted gross income) of 2019 or 2020. So, if your income reduced in 2020, which is most likely, then your third stimulus check could be of a higher amount.

Congress has still not approved the third stimulus package, but it is very likely there will be one, and that it will include stimulus checks. As per the latest proposal from House Democrats, those with income up to $75,000 (and married couples earning over $150,000) would qualify for the full $1,400 stimulus checks ($2,800 for married couples).

Related: When Is Your $1,400 Stimulus Check Coming?

On the other hand, those earning more than $75,000 would see their check amount reduced. No payment would go to those with AGI of more than $100,000 per annum. This means your latest AGI will matter a lot in deciding your stimulus check amount.

So for most people, filing 2020 taxes as soon as possible is going to be to their advantage. This year, the IRS will start accepting tax returns from February 12. Those who file their return electronically will likely have their stimulus payment based on that return.

As of now, there is no timeline of when Congress will approve the next stimulus package. However, it is largely believed the next stimulus package could be approved by mid-March. So, to maximize your stimulus check, it is recommended that you file taxes this month if possible.

Scenarios when early tax filing is good

For example, your AGI per your 2019 tax filing was $80,000, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it went below $75,000 in 2020. If you don’t file your 2020 tax return by the time the IRS processes the third stimulus checks, you will get the payment on the basis of your 2019 return.

This means you will get a check of less than $1,400. On the other hand, if you file your 2020 tax return and your AGI falls below $75,000, then you will be entitled to the full stimulus amount.

Another scenario where filing 2020 taxes could prove beneficial is if you are a single taxpayer who earned $100,000 in 2019. Based on your 2019 tax return, you wouldn’t qualify for any direct payment.

However, your working hours were cut in 2020, and this reduced your AGI to $74,000. Now, you would qualify for the stimulus check of the full amount, i.e. $1,400.

On the other hand, those who believe their income increased in 2020, should not hurry to file their taxes as it could lower the amount or make them ineligible for stimulus checks.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Elon Musk's Brother Just Sold 30,000 Shares of Tesla for $25 Million

News and Trends

Mastercard Will Let Us Pay With Cryptocurrency This Year

News and Trends

Facebook Is Reportedly Working On Its Own Version of Clubhouse