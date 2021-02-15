Patria would be the name of the Mexican vaccine against COVID-19

February 15, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In Mexico there is an initiative of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt) so that the country can manufacture its own vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, recalled President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

During his press conference to announce the start of mass vaccination for older adults, the president added that there are also efforts by private companies and public research centers, for which he said that he has already asked the health authorities to "set aside" the name of the country for the registration of the trademark and patent.

The head of the federal executive proposed this name in what appears to be an emulation of the vaccines that are being developed by the Finlay Institute of Vaccines, of Cuba, known as Soberana 01 and Soberana 02.



Existing vaccines

The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) has registered six vaccines in the clinical phase: two Cuban, one Mexican, one Chilean, one Argentine and one Brazilian, according to the Mexican Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard.

The foreign minister pointed out that Mexico maintains "communication" with Cuba so that its vaccines can study phase three, which is applied in humans, in Mexican territory.

Mexico has pre-purchase agreements for 34.4 million doses of Pfizer, 77.4 million of the British AstraZeneca vaccine, 35 million of the Chinese CanSino, 24 million of the Russian Sputnik V, one million of the Chinese Sinovac and 51.5 million from the Covax platform, promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO).