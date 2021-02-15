Coronavirus

Patria would be the name of the Mexican vaccine against COVID-19

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that in Mexico a process is being developed to generate a vaccine that he suggested calling Patria and removing the name.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Patria would be the name of the Mexican vaccine against COVID-19
Image credit: Presidencia

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In Mexico there is an initiative of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt) so that the country can manufacture its own vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, recalled President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

During his press conference to announce the start of mass vaccination for older adults, the president added that there are also efforts by private companies and public research centers, for which he said that he has already asked the health authorities to "set aside" the name of the country for the registration of the trademark and patent.

The head of the federal executive proposed this name in what appears to be an emulation of the vaccines that are being developed by the Finlay Institute of Vaccines, of Cuba, known as Soberana 01 and Soberana 02.


Depositphotos.com

Existing vaccines

The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) has registered six vaccines in the clinical phase: two Cuban, one Mexican, one Chilean, one Argentine and one Brazilian, according to the Mexican Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard.

The foreign minister pointed out that Mexico maintains "communication" with Cuba so that its vaccines can study phase three, which is applied in humans, in Mexican territory.

Mexico has pre-purchase agreements for 34.4 million doses of Pfizer, 77.4 million of the British AstraZeneca vaccine, 35 million of the Chinese CanSino, 24 million of the Russian Sputnik V, one million of the Chinese Sinovac and 51.5 million from the Covax platform, promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO).

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

3 business tips to implement in a pandemic

Coronavirus

An entrepreneur Sells His Restaurant for $1 in the United States

Coronavirus

Sputnik V is 91.6% efficient, according to The Lancet