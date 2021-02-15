This is the app that connects brands with the consumer

February 15, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

With the objective of providing reliable information to consumers, as well as providing a digital platform to SMEs and Corporations to increase the user experience of their clients; GS1 Mexico launched the InfoCode mobile application –brands that connect-.

InfoCode is the GS1 Mexico app –available for iOS and Android– that allows consumers to find out more information about their favorite products by simply scanning their barcode, in addition to allowing companies to strengthen their brand, have a closer relationship with their customers and show information that is not seen on their packaging such as certifications and regulations that they comply with.

Juan Carlos Molina, General Director of GS1 Mexico, mentioned that: “Without a doubt InfoCode is a forceful response to the digitization of new consumer habits, the accelerated adoption of electronic commerce and the use of applications to improve the lives of people in the new normal. In this scenario, the Bar Code is positioned as the key to access to reliable information for the benefit of companies and the end consumer, just one scan away ”.

According to data from IAB Mexico, eight out of 10 users follow a brand to be updated on its news, while figures from the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO) highlight that the Mexican buyer is increasingly informed, since, in On average, consult five sources of information before deciding to buy a product or service. In this context, InfoCode takes on great relevance to create a communication link between business and consumer to accompany them on their shopping journey.

Currently, InfoCode has more than 200,000 products available in all categories - food and beverages, hygiene and beauty, general merchandise, among others. It should be noted that all brands can participate and upload their products to the app, in addition to highlighting the active and committed participation of companies such as: Grupo Bimbo, Grupo Alen, Grupo Lala, Colgate Palmolive, Pinsa and Mondelēz, among others.

For the end consumer, InfoCode offers the following benefits:

Use an intuitive platform that is easy to use and navigate.

Know before anyone else campaigns and product launches of your favorite brands.

Know information that you will not see on the packaging of your products

Access reliable and updated information on nutritional values, ingredients and allergens of the products you consume, among other attributes.

Make the grocery shopping list without forgetting any product.

See use and applications of the articles.

Enrich the shopping experience of the final consumer (think, share, create and live).

Interact with brands directly.

Discover the benefits of products that meet standards and certifications.

For their part, companies may:

Establish a direct communication channel with the consumer.

Know which of your products are the most scanned by users.

Deliver reliable and consistent information on your merchandise.

Strengthen your brand's omnichannel strategy.

Reduce investment in a digital platform.

Strengthen your communication plan by sharing multimedia content, surveys, promotions, nutritional information, seals and regulations with the consumer, as well as recipes, information and tips for use.

Get direct feedback from users.

“In the coming months, GS1 Mexico will take on the task of adding new players to InfoCode to enrich the consumer's user experience and empower their decisions, as well as develop initiatives focused on the digital ecosystem and omnichannel environment in which companies operate. . Today the future is visualized through the lens of an app ”, added Juan Carlos Molina Robledo.