What's Your Financial Personality?

February 17, 2021 1 min read

Personality researchers at The Myers-Briggs Company teamed up with Marcus by Goldman Sachs to create a Financial Personality Quiz to help you get in tune with your money mindset. Are you way too eager to take risks with your funds or way too cautious to get to the next level? The hope is that this quiz will help entrepreneurs identify their strengths as well as their blind spots when it comes to managing their cash flow and investments.

Take the quiz here and find out how you can avoid pitfalls and double-down on your strong points in 2021.

