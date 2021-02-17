Finance

What's Your Financial Personality?

Use this online quiz to identify your strengths and challenges when it comes to managing money.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What's Your Financial Personality?
Image credit: Yaorusheng | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
1 min read

Personality researchers at The Myers-Briggs Company teamed up with Marcus by Goldman Sachs to create a Financial Personality Quiz to help you get in tune with your money mindset. Are you way too eager to take risks with your funds or way too cautious to get to the next level? The hope is that this quiz will help entrepreneurs identify their strengths as well as their blind spots when it comes to managing their cash flow and investments.

Take the quiz here and find out how you can avoid pitfalls and double-down on your strong points in 2021. 

Related: How Millennials Are Changing Stock Investing

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

What the Future Holds for Bitcoin Under the Biden Presidency

Finance

Personal Finance TikTokers Are Misleading Users, And the Problem Is Worse Than You Think

Finance

How You May Be Sabotaging Your Ability to Procure Funding