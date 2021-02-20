Logos

Make Your Brand Stand Out and Learn How to Create a Logo on a Budget

A logo is crucial to your brand's identity. Here's how to make one with ease.
Image credit: Roman Pohorecki/Pexels

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Think about the world's biggest brands. When you're thinking about something abstract like a "brand identity," it's likely that you're envisioning in your mind's eye, a logo. From Pepsi, to Facebook, to Jaguar, and millions more, the world's biggest, most identifiable companies usually have something in common: An awesome, and, more importantly, memorable logo.

A logo is crucial to growing your brand identity, as it provides a symbol that people instantly associate with your brand, and makes it stand out in the marketplace. Creating a logo doesn't have to be expensive or difficult, especially when you've taken The Complete Logo Design Masterclass in Photoshop Course.

This two-hour course is taught by design expert Benjamin Wilson (4.5/5 instructor rating) in conjunction with Entrepreneur Academy. Here, Wilson will give you a fun, practical step-by-step approach to Photoshop that even absolute beginners will be able to follow. You'll learn about the basics of text logos and icons, and learn how to incorporate existing icons into your work. Wilson will teach you how to organize your workspace layouts and how to create and use layers effectively. Crucially, you'll learn how to create different sizes of Photoshop documents, how to crop and resize images and icons, and apply a wide variety of adjustments to create your design just the way you want it.

Ultimately, you'll build a versatile stamp or emblem logo and create three vintage-style logos that you can use for your future projects.

You don't need to be an advanced designer to create an awesome logo for your business. Right now, The Complete Logo Design Masterclass in Photoshop Course is on sale for just $19.99.

