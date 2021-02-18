7 Handy Apps You'll Use Throughout Your Day

February 18, 2021 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Everyone uses in their day-to-day life. Some of us may use more or programs than others, but we all rely on technology to do our jobs. Some apps, however, are a bit more useful than others and are more of a constant presence in our lives. Things like VPNs and cloud storage are a bit more vital than the chess app you use to blow off steam from time to time. As such, we've rounded up some great deals on apps and software that you will use throughout the day every day.

1. Hushed Private Phone Line

Everybody is entitled to privacy. That means not giving out your personal phone numbers to potential clients you haven't met yet. With a Hushed Private Phone Line, you get all the services of a normal phone number, except that it's completely private.

Get a Hushed Private Phone Line for $19.99 (Reg. $150), a savings of 86 percent.

2. Foreceipt Receipt Tracker App

This time of year, you might be pulling your hair out trying to maximize every deduction you can for your business. Next year, make it easier on yourself by using Foreceipt. This simple receipt tracker app digitizes your receipts so you can organize them and retrieve them easily come tax season.

Get the Foreceipt Receipt Tracker App for $29.99 (Reg. $239), a savings of 87 percent.

3. Elocance Audio Reading App

Not enough time in the day? Multitasking is significantly easier with Elocance. This clever audio reading app will read contracts, documents, emails, and more out loud for you so you can review things you need to review while continuing to get through work.

Get the Elocance Audio Reading App for $34.99 (Reg. $434), a savings of 91 percent.

4. Omvana Meditation App

Everybody needs to take a break from time to time to ensure they're operating at peak performance. Omvana has earned rave reviews from CBS, The New York Times, and more because it's specifically designed to help you improve performance, elevate productivity, and relieve anxiety. With a huge array of meditation tracks, you'll be well on your way towards a happier, healthier life.

Get the Omvana Meditation App for $39.99 (Reg. $59), a savings of 33 percent.

5. Knowable Audio Learning Platform

Entrepreneurs like Warren Buffett and Bill Gates contribute their success to continuously learning. After all, if you aren't learning, you're moving backward. With Knowable, you'll get access to hundreds of lectures from experts like Elon Musk and Arianna Huffington on topics ranging from business and marketing to health and wellness, and more.

Get the Knowable Audio Learning Platform for $59.99 (Reg. $249), a savings of 75 percent.

6. Degoo Premium Cloud Storage

Every entrepreneur is bound to need premium cloud storage eventually. Degoo gives you more backup space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined for a mere $60. Yes, that's the total price. No subscription fees at all.

Get Degoo Premium for $59.99 (Reg. $1,200), a savings of 95 percent.

7. Windscribe VPN Pro Plan

Windscribe goes above and beyond most VPNs. It's a desktop application and browser extension that protects your online privacy, unblocks websites, and removes ads and trackers for a more enjoyable browsing experience. It offers unlimited downloads and unlimited simultaneous connections, all while maintaining a strict zero-logging privacy.

Get Windscribe VPN for $89.99 (Reg. $324), a savings of 72 percent.