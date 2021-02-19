GoDaddy Websites + Marketing Has What You Need to Build, Host, and Market Your Online Business

February 19, 2021 3 min read

To be successful and reach the greatest breadth of customers possible, retailers now must go beyond what we already know of owning a beautiful, functional website: it's now no longer enough to just showcase your products and services in an aesthetically appealing way, businesses need to ensure that they're being seen in a massively competitive market. That's due largely in part to unprecedented demand for online shopping: due to Covid-19, there's been a massive uptick in online shopping accounting for total retail sales. Where online shopping used to account for 15 percent of total retail sales, it now accounts for 27 percent of sales — so how do online sellers stand out in an increasingly fierce market?

GoDaddy Websites + Marketing helps businesses take the next step after a website build-out, answering the question of how to grow your and increase sales. For example, should you invest in an SEO strategy? What about developing an email marketing strategy, or leveraging social media in order to sell products? Instead of blindly assuming or guessing what next move you should make, GoDaddy Websites + Marketing delivers data-driven insights that help you develop strategic action plans to increase your growth.

GoDaddy Websites + Marketing acts as a singular place you can go to in order to manage your website, build effective online marketing campaigns and leverage powerful ecommerce tools — consider it your one-stop-shop in order to get things done. These strategies leverage proven, tailored guidance that help shape your online presence wherever you are — whether you use Amazon, eBay, Etsy for product listings or social platforms like Facebook and Instagram to increase visibility and sell products. That helps you gain back invaluable time to grow your sales (instead of figuring out what you need to do in order to be successful).

This powerful platform allows you to create and manage a modern, mobile-friendly website as well as build comprehensive social media and email marketing campaigns — there's even tools to help you build out your online store and schedule any appointments. Perhaps most critically, you can get found where it really counts — whether your audience uses Google search, social media like Facebook, Instagram and Yelp or marketplaces like Amazon and eBay. GoDaddy Websites + Marketing will even deliver personalized guidance from both from the product and from GoDaddy’s Guides, where you can find 24/7 support if you need it.

Users that leverage marketplaces like Amazon, eBay and Etsy can use the Online Store (the ecommerce tier of Websites + Marketing) to successfully sell products on both your website and these marketplaces — making it even easier for you to "sell everywhere" online while managing all of it from one centralized place. And thanks to the Facebook and Instagram integration with Online Store, your customers can find and buy your products more easily, no matter what platform they're shopping from. According to Statica, by "June 2018, Instagram had reached one billion monthly active users, up from 800 million in September 2017. The app is one of the most popular social platforms worldwide and one of the four billion-user properties owned by Facebook." That makes these social integrations an invaluable tool to help increase your visibility as a business.

