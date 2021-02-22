Bitcoin Sinks After Reaching Record High

February 22, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Monday, February 22, the cryptocurrency bitcoin sank after reaching a unit price of $ 58,354 during the weekend, a historical record that almost doubled its value so far this year.

As reported by Bloomberg , a selloff in global equities slowed appetite for risk which cut 8% gains the most popular cryptocurrency of the world to reduce its value to 53 thousand dollars in it this morning and marks its worst day in a month.

The fall is framed by the fact that last Friday, February 19, bitcoin reached a market capitalization of one trillion dollars , driven by investments from companies such as Tesla, Mastercard and BNY Mellon.