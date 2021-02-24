Get a Real Job

Comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub Just Made Something Awesome in Her Garage

The pioneering comedian you know from 'Mr. Show with Bob and David,' 'Always Sunny in Philadelphia' and '24' discusses her new special 'Mary Lynn Rajskub: Live From the Pandemic.'
Comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub Just Made Something Awesome in Her Garage
Image credit: Jon Kopaloff | Getty Images

Editorial Director
1 min read

This week's Get a Real Job guest is a pioneering comedian who you’ve seen on iconic shows like Mr. Show with Bob and David, The Larry Sanders Show, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. You might also know her as Chloe from 24. She’s done a million other things, including a new stand-up special called Mary Lynn Rajskub: Live From The Pandemic, which is as hilarious as it is unique. It was filmed in one shot as she stands in the middle of her garage. It is punk rock and it is awesome.

Mary Lynn discussed her path to success in comedy, her passion for art, and the incredible advice she's gotten from legends like Garry Shandling along the way. She also indulged me as I released some pent-up PTSD from my own ill-fated attempts at performing stand-up, so she is pretty nice, too.

Hope you enjoy and thanks as always for listening!

