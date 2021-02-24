Comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub Just Made Something Awesome in Her Garage

February 24, 2021 1 min read

This week's guest is a pioneering comedian who you’ve seen on iconic shows like Mr. Show with Bob and David, The Larry Sanders Show, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. You might also know her as Chloe from 24. She’s done a million other things, including a new stand-up special called Mary Lynn Rajskub: Live From The Pandemic, which is as hilarious as it is unique. It was filmed in one shot as she stands in the middle of her garage. It is punk rock and it is awesome.

Mary Lynn discussed her path to success in , her passion for art, and the incredible advice she's gotten from legends like Garry Shandling along the way. She also indulged me as I released some pent-up PTSD from my own ill-fated attempts at performing stand-up, so she is pretty nice, too.

Hope you enjoy and thanks as always for listening!

Related: Inside the Wild Minds Sketch Comedy Group Aunty Donna