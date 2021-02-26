Babbel Makes It Easy for Entrepreneurs to Learn a New Language

February 26, 2021 2 min read

In a digital world, the boundaries for business are virtually limitless. can connect with potential customers and clients across the globe with relative ease thanks to digital resources. But when you can only speak English to a Turkish or Brazilian audience, you may find yourself and your business limited. Learning a new language is extremely valuable for entrepreneurs, and you don't need to leave your office to do it these days.

If you want to learn a new language, there's no need to head to night school or immerse yourself in another culture — you just need a little help from Babbel — the language app that's sold over 10 million subscriptions. Babbel's team of more than 150 linguists uses a culturally-crafted conversational curriculum to teach you real-world vocabulary and phrasing. You won't read and recite over and over. Instead, you'll learn through basic daily tasks and constructive conversations, understanding how to function in the situations you might actually find yourself in when communicating with someone in a foreign language.

Babbel's curriculum is designed to work with you, offering bite-size 10- to 15-minute lessons that you can access anywhere at any time, and adjusting and optimizing those lessons for effectiveness. Babbel's creators understand that everyone is different; so whether you learn best through reading, writing, speaking, seeing, or listening, Babbel will adapt to fit your individual needs. It even designs a personalized path that works for you, giving increased focus on areas that need strengthening. Plus, its speech recognition technology helps you hone your pronunciation and accent over time.

Babbel is so user-friendly, it's earned 4.5 stars on more than half a million reviews in the App Store and Google Play Store.

For a limited time, you can get up to 50 percent off select Babbel subscriptions. Choose from 14 different — including Spanish, German, Portuguese, Turkish, and more — and start learning today. The first lesson is absolutely free. The business world is more connected than ever, and you stand to gain by learning a new language. Start with just 15 minutes each day when you sign up for Babbel.

