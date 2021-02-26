Following the announcement of their separation, the demand for Daft Punk items grew by 500%

February 26, 2021 2 min read

After almost three decades of making music, the French duo Daft Punk, announced their separation through a video on their YouTube channel. Of course, 28 years of music career are not easy to forget and now is the time for nostalgia marketing .

As reported by the eBay shopping portal, purchases of items related to the band, now dissolved, Daft Punk grew 500% compared to the week before the announcement.

Similarly, related searches such as signed articles, records, helmets, vinyls, t-shirts, posters, and even flyers also increased by 600%.

As it usually happens when it is the end of "an era" is that the original products and articles will become cult and will generate a great interest in the following years, in addition to increasing their price considerably.

The platform reports that a replica of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo's helmet has been sold for more than $ 4,500 in 2019, a poster signed by the band at the 2017 Grammys for $ 2,000, and the most recent, a Boxset. luxury vinyl from the album 'Random Access Memories' for a thousand dollars.

How much will these products be worth in a few years?