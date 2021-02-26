Song

Following the announcement of their separation, the demand for Daft Punk items grew by 500%

Of course, 28 years of musical career are not easy to forget.
Image credit: eBay

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

After almost three decades of making music, the French duo Daft Punk, announced their separation through a video on their YouTube channel.

As reported by the eBay shopping portal, purchases of items related to the band, now dissolved, Daft Punk grew 500% compared to the week before the announcement.

Similarly, related searches such as signed articles, records, helmets, vinyls, t-shirts, posters, and even flyers also increased by 600%.

As it usually happens when it is the end of "an era" is that the original products and articles will become cult and will generate a great interest in the following years, in addition to increasing their price considerably.

The platform reports that a replica of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo's helmet has been sold for more than $ 4,500 in 2019, a poster signed by the band at the 2017 Grammys for $ 2,000, and the most recent, a Boxset. luxury vinyl from the album 'Random Access Memories' for a thousand dollars.

How much will these products be worth in a few years?

