Expand Your Skill-Set and Learn Photography and Photoshop From Professionals Who Have Worked With Marvel, Kanye, and More

is one of those skills, like Excel or PowerPoint, that isn't essential in school, but becomes extremely valuable when you're in the workforce – especially if you're running your own business. Quality is crucial for startups and established companies alike, but it can be costly. If you can handle your business's own design needs, that's a huge cost-saving measure.

So, why not learn and Photoshop now? Whether you want to tell a story, sell a product, or just become a better photographer, this professional Photo School is available now for $199.99.

This 20-hour course will introduce you to the basics of photography and teach you the fundamentals of photography at a professional level. The instructors have photographed A-list celebrities like Rihanna, LeBron James, and Clint Eastwood, and have created movie posters of blockbusters like Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America, and Iron Man 3.

You'll learn to differentiate lens types and understand each camera mode in detail, regardless of what you're working with. Additionally, you'll learn the importance of lighting and how to effectively work with natural light. Finally, you'll take a deep dive into Photoshop, understanding the tools and functions of the software as well as how to process and retouch .

Get a professional quality photography education and learn how to save money by handling your own design tasks. Right now, the Photo School is accessible for just $199.99.

