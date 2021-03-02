News and Trends

Dr. Seuss Enterprises Confirms It Has Ceased Publishing 6 of the Children's Author's Books Because of 'Hurtful' Portrayals of People of Color

The San Diego-based company that controls Theodor Geisel's legacy says it made the decision last year.
Image credit: James L. Amos | Getty Images

Digital Content Director
2 min read

That the pages of Dr. Seuss books were often populated with arguably crude, caricaturish renderings of people of color is not news. That tendency dates back to the children's author's overtly racist advertising strips. But on what would have been his 117th birthday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises has confirmed that six specific kid's books penned by Seuss, aka Theodor Geisel, were pulled from further publication and licensing some time in 2020. 

In a statement on Dr. Seuss Enterprises's website, the company — which is a division of Random House Children's Books and Penguin Random House — conceded that "a panel of experts, including educators, reviewed our catalog of titles and made the decision last year to cease publication and licensing of the following titles:  And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry StreetIf I Ran the Zoo, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!, and The Cat’s Quizzer.  These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong. Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families."

A hyperlink just below the statement then entices you to click through to "The Dr. Seuss Experience," where "a wondrous world awaits!" And, apparently, a far less insensitive one.

